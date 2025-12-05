Isle of Man bus drivers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Members of Unite the Union voted by a clear majority in favour of taking industrial action.
Bus Vannin said it was committed to continuing discussions with the union to resolve the dispute.
Regional officer Debbie Halsall urged the Department of Infrastructure to ‘return to the table’ with a ‘meaningful offer’.
She said members had sent ‘a very clear message’ and given Unite ‘a strong mandate to act’.
The dispute centres on pay and proposed reductions in established allowances.
Unite said dates for industrial action will be confirmed if negotiations fail to resolve matters.
In a statement, the DoI said: ‘Bus Vannin is aware that industrial action is being considered by some members of staff.
‘Before this can be undertaken there is a formal process which needs to be complied with. Any planned industrial action would have to be notified to Bus Vannin at least seven days prior to this taking place.
‘Bus Vannin would like to reassure service users that when details are provided about any potential disruptions to service, these will be communicated in a timely manner wherever possible.
‘Bus Vannin remains committed to ongoing discussions with the union to seek to resolve matters.’