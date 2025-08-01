One of the most iconic venues on the Isle of Man TT course is up for sale, as the owners of Victory Café issued a heartfelt statement confirming their decision to move on from the popular business.
Perched at the 31st Milestone on Snaefell Mountain Road, Victory Café is housed in a former Cold War Rotor radar station and has become a well-loved stop for locals, tourists and TT fans alike since opening its doors in May 2021.
The unique hilltop café has gained a reputation not just for its hearty homemade food, including more than 50,000 pies sold to date, but also as a creative venue space, event hub, motorsport hotspot and even home to its own 20-seater cinema.
In a statement shared on Facebook on Friday afternoon, owners Vicky and Benn explained their reasons for putting the venue on the market, describing 2025 as a pivotal year of change for their family.
‘It’s The Quirk Plan and 2025 is key. Being self-employed can easily lead you to a bit of a wandering path so……always have a plan, Stan!’
The couple detailed the personal milestones ahead, including Vicky turning 50, their 20th wedding anniversary, and major educational transitions for their three children.
They also paid tribute to family members, with Vicky writing: ‘Mum turned 75 and my Dad would have turned 90 (He didn’t quite make it and I miss the old bugger like crazy!)’
Looking back on their journey, they recalled getting the keys in 2017 and beginning the challenge of transforming the large, often cloud-covered site into a welcoming space.
The vision, they said, was ‘a super-cool space on top of a mountain with a racetrack running right along the side.’
Since then, the café has grown beyond their expectations, with their merchandise shop now accounting for over 20% of turnover, helping to establish Victory Café as a recognisable name globally.
TT visitors, motorsport fans, classic car clubs, school groups, old folks’ home outings and even ponies have all featured in the café’s colourful back catalogue of events.
‘We’ve achieved our aim and now the venue we’ve created has an exciting future,’ they said.
‘We created a profitable, fab day time cafe with a magical team.’
They continued: ‘TT is off the scale AMAZING!
‘As well as providing a venue for thousands of tourists, we were approached by Norton for a paid Cafe Takeover during TT 2024.
Among other highlights, they recalled weddings, birthday parties, tractor run sign-ons, corporate presentations, scenic car tours, and a launch party for sidecar racers the Crowe brothers.
‘Oh yes!! And we even have a 20 seater cinema!’
With their sights now set on new ventures, including a field Vicky is ‘itching to get [her] hands on’ and other projects Benn is already working on, the pair say the café is ready to scale up with new owners at the helm.
‘I firmly believe we have created a venue which is ready to scale up, for sure! But my family is ready for something completely different and new.’
They signed off their post with: ‘Big Victory Love’.