A teenager who committed a ‘prison napalm’ attack on fellow inmates has avoided a further prison sentence.
Deemster Graeme Cook chose to be lenient on troubled Taylor Jake Murphy, who suffers from mental health issues, so he can receive the treatment ne needs.
Murphy, 19, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing having previously admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and two of common assault.
A previous court heard how Murphy threw a combination of boiling water and sugar over four prisoners at Jurby prison on December 13 last year as they sat eating dinner.
CCTV footage was shown of the attack in which Murphy can be seen loitering and going in and out of his cell as the four men eat their meals.
Suddenly, Murphy runs towards them carrying a kettle and throws it over them. One or two of them fall to the floor before one of the men squares up to Murphy before being separated by prisoner officers and other inmates.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Caroon told the court that the four inmates were eating dinner A wing, at the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby, on December 13 when Murphy attacked them.
The kettle was said to have contained boiling water and sugar - a concoction commonly referred to as ‘prison napalm’. The effect is similar to hot oil burns, making it a potentially painful weapon.
Following the attack, one of the inmates started shouting: ‘I’ve been swilled,’ which is said to be the expression used in prison for when boiling water or urine is thrown over someone.
An empty sugar packet was found in the bin, in the defendant’s cell.
Murphy was said to have been targeting one of the men with the attack.
Two of the inmates suffered burns to their head and neck, with peeling skin, while the other two received lesser burns.
When interviewed, Murphy, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The case was adjourned last week to find out if it was possible for Murphy to receive the right treatment in the community.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough admitted last week she was worried about the lack of treatment her client had received in prison. She told the court he should be receiving dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) which helps people manage thoughts and emotions.
Deemster Cook adjourned the case so the Probation Service could clarify whether suitable treatment would be available to Murphy in the community.
The court has since received confirmation from the Probation Service that Murphy would be able to receive appropriate treatment in the community.
On Friday, Deemster Cook told Murphy: ‘You are 19 years of age but already building up a criminal record.
‘What you did in prison was appalling and disgusting. This is not the first time I have come this type of activity.
‘The prison could take a different attitude and remove kettles from cells. You are risking the safety of other prisoners and their privileges.’
Murphey was handed a 20-month prison sentence in total suspended for two years with supervision.
Deemster Cook concluded by telling Murphy: ‘You cannot keep on doing this sort of thing. Take advantage of this chance.’