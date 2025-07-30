The A18 Mountain Road is set to open, close and then open again this evening due to ongoing road works.
The road is set to open again at 5pm following verge works from the Creg Ny Baa to Ramsey, but will then close again at 6:30pm between the shorter distance of road between the Creg Ny Baa and the junction with the Beinn Y Phott Road at Brandywell.
The route from Ramsey up to and including the Brandywell junction will remain open, with the entirety of the road then set to open again at 9pm.
This evening closure is required to complete drainage improvement works near the 32nd Milestone, located between Brandywell and Creg Ny Baa, ahead of the Manx Grand Prix.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that after completing these works, they can reduce the extent of planned closures on Thursday and Friday.
Instead of the entire Mountain Road being closed from 9am to 5pm on both days, only Ramsey to the Bungalow will be closed (possibly earlier than 5pm on Friday August 1 depending on completion time).
A spokesperson from the DoI said: ‘The route between Douglas and Sulby via Tholt Y Will will remain open at all times and Beinn Y Phott will be accessible from Douglas or Sulby at all times.
‘Victory Café, Snaefell Summit Café, and the Snaefell Mountain Railway will be accessible from Douglas, Brandywell, and Sulby, while the Creg Ny Baa Hotel will be accessible from Douglas, Creg Ny Baa Back Road, Brandywell, and Sulby.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding.’