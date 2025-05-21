The only surviving lifeboat from an iconic Manx ship and the great-granddaughter of its wartime Captain sailed to Dunkirk on Wednesday (May 21).
The Lady of Mann’s lifeboat No.8 has sailed in company with up to 70 historic vessels from the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, all of which took part in the 1940 evacuation 85 years ago during the Second World War.
The flotilla sailed from Ramsgate at first light to Dunkirk, escorted by the Royal Navy and the RNLI.
A series of commemorative events will take place in France next weekend to mark the historic evacuation, known as ‘Operation Dynamo’, which saw some 340,000 servicemen rescued from the French coast.
Joining the crew of the lifeboat is Sarah Parry, the great granddaughter of Captain Tom Woods, who commanded the Lady of Mann at Dunkirk and throughout the ship’s wartime service.
Under Captain Woods the ship made three landings at Dunkirk and carried 2,906 men back to England, despite being shelled and dive-bombed during the crossings.
When the Lady of Mann was broken up in 1971, the lifeboat was salvaged and converted into a pleasure boat with a cabin. Since 2010 it has been painstakingly restored by Matt Cain and his father Brian.
The Cain family has its own connection to Dunkirk as Matt’s grandfather, Manxman George Cain, was rescued from the beaches by a Belgian fishing boat.
Matt said: ‘As a lifelong Steam Packet enthusiast, it was always our ambition to save, restore and take her back to Dunkirk in honour of my grandfather and all those Manxmen who gave their all for the cause, both as soldiers and as Steam Packet Company crew.’
The Lady of Mann was one of eight Steam Packet Company ships which took part in the evacuation, rescuing over 20,000 troops between them. Three of the company’s ships, and 40 members of their crews, were tragically lost during the nine-day operation.
Matt said: ‘As far as we are aware, this will be the first time any vessel connected to the Steam Packet fleet will have been back to Dunkirk since 1940.’