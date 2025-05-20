The Isle of Man Government has announced the appointment of Dan Clague as the new Chair of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, following the retirement of Lars Ugland.
He will take over the role as the Government-owned ferry operator continues to provide essential passenger and freight services to and from the island.
The advertised role offers a salary of up to £27,621 per year, with an expected time commitment of 24 days annually.
Treasury, as the sole shareholder of the company, led the recruitment process. Minister Allinson said the role of Chair is central to the Steam Packet’s future: ‘The role of Chair, alongside the six other board members, is vital to maintaining the strategic direction of the company, which continues to provide reliable lifeline services to our island community, while identifying challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
‘This appointment will enable the Steam Packet Company to benefit from Mr Clague’s extensive experience in both passenger ferry operations and finance during a career spanning more than 40 years.’
Mr Clague, who is currently based in London, is a senior adviser and non-executive director with a strong background in corporate finance, particularly in the shipping and ports sector.
He also has personal ties to the Isle of Man, as a descendent of the family behind Ramsey’s former iron foundry business, John Clague and Son Limited.
He said: ‘I am very pleased to have this opportunity to renew my professional relationship with the Steam Packet Company, which is a business I know well from earlier in my career.
‘Looking to the present, I believe its acquisition by the Isle of Man Government has provided the platform required to continue to serve the island, as it has done since 1840.’
He added: ‘My branch of the Clague family's affection for the island remains very strong and we still visit whenever we can.
‘This exciting new role will give me the perfect opportunity to spend more time on-island and to re-establish a home here.’