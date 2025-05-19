The Isle of Man Steam Packet has issued a guide and advice ahead of Liverpool FC’s title bus parade in the city next week.
The Premier League victory parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26 from 2:30pm - the first day of the Isle of Man TT practices.
The move has led to the Steam Packet releasing a guide for those who might be travelling from Liverpool to Douglas that evening.
A spokesperson commented: ‘There will be access to the Liverpool Ferry Terminal all day, with foot passengers accessing the Terminal from all the normal routes. Vehicle passengers will have to access the terminal from the north of Liverpool.’
To read the guide and advice, you can visit www.steam-packet.com/liverpool-victory-parade-information