The Treasury Minister says he is ‘more than happy’ to work with local authorities to help them collect their rates.
It comes after questions from Douglas North MHK David Ashford about how they’re collected and the provision for local authorities to have more ‘autonomy’ in collecting their own.
Dr Alex Allinson said during the House of Keys questions on Tuesday, that he wouldn’t be discussing the potential for ‘structural’ reform of Island’s authorities
He says if local authorities want to ‘amalgamate’ that is up to them.
He said: 'I think the collection of rates should be effective and should be timely.
'Treasury collects rates on behalf of those local authorities that request it and will continue to do so.
'We also collect water rates and sewage rates on behalf of Manx Utilities, and so there are some economies of scale in terms of doing so.
'However, I think he’s absolutely right. If local authorities want to collect their own rates or want to amalgamate and might make various decisions, then that’s absolutely up to them.
'What I wouldn’t like to see is that a discussion about rates would become a discussion about local authority structural reform through the back door because the two are separate but obviously interlinked in terms of finance.
'As Minister for Treasury, I’m not in the position to impose anything on local authorities, but I’m more than happy to work with them to make sure that rates are collected properly.'
There are 21 local authorities in the Isle of Man. They range from Bride (population 382) to Douglas (population 26,277).
In recent years, there have been amalgamations. Rushen and Arbory merged to form one authority. A three-way merger of Laxey, Lonan and Maughold created Garff Commissioners.