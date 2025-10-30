International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has become the Great North Air Ambulance Service’s (GNAAS) first corporate sponsor in the Isle of Man, donating £10,000 to support the charity’s lifesaving operations.
GNAAS provides critical care and air transfer services for seriously ill or injured patients from the Isle of Man to specialist medical facilities in the UK.
Each flight is crewed by a consultant doctor and specialist paramedic, delivering advanced interventions to patients in urgent need.
Representatives from GNAAS, including chief executive officer Joe Garcia, head of clinical services and paramedic Andy Dalton, CSR and philanthropy specialist Natasha Banks, and Isle of Man fundraiser Mandy Karsa, visited IFGL’s headquarters at International House for a cheque presentation.
During their visit, they spoke to staff about the service’s work, sparking an engaging discussion about its vital role in the community.
IFGL CEO Rob Allen said: ‘We’ve had such a lovely reaction from our team here at IFGL to our support for GNAAS, which is so critical to the care and welfare of people in the Isle of Man.
‘I am very proud to be able to say that our support will help GNAAS continue to provide the island with this service in the future.’
In addition to funding from Manx Care, GNAAS must raise £124,000 annually to cover the adaptations required for oversea flights. Over the past three years, the service has responded to 71 incidents involving Isle of Man residents.
Joe Garcia, CEO at GNAAS, said: ‘On behalf of all colleagues within GNAAS, I am delighted to have IFGL as our first corporate partner on the Isle of Man, and we are so grateful for the generous donation in support of our service.
‘This contribution will directly support the ability for our aircraft to safely transit the over sea crossing and will enable our team to continue helping critically ill and injured patients within the community.’