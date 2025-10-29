Elizabeth Whatnall is planning to visit all of the more than 60 remaining piers in the British Isles during her year-long feat.
Queen’s Pier was her 58th.
Elizabeth and her husband Joe arrived at Queen’s Pier at just after 3.30 pm on Monday (October 27) having walked from Douglas via the Raad ny Foillan.
So far she has walked 800 miles since embarking on her challenge in mid-January.
She has divided her challenge into 21 walks, each starting and ending at a pier, and has been accompanied by different family members and friends along the way.
Her latest walk began at Southport pier before heading across to the Irish Sea to visit Queen’s Pier. She will then head back to the north west to call in at Blackpool’s three piers and those at St Anne’s, Colwyn Bay and Llandudno.
Elizabeth is carrying out her epic walk to raise funding for endometriosis.
She said at the start of her challenge: ‘The Pier-to-Pier walks are to acknowledge the enduring endometriosis journey that began with a naive dream to start a family. They represent our extreme highs and lows, honour our baby losses and celebrate the two wonderful children we have.
‘Persistence, communication and love will be the drive to complete the challenge and give support to others.’
A spokesperson for Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust said: ‘We would like to wish Elizabeth, her husband Joe and all her family and friends who are supporting her in this mammoth task all the very best for the remainder of the challenge. ‘