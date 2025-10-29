Almost two-thirds of vehicles stopped by police during roadside checks in Crosby on Wednesday evening were found to have defects.
The operation, the first of this year’s Operation Uplift winter safety campaign, saw officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit working alongside colleagues from Customs and Excise and the Vehicle Testing Centre in Marown.
In total, 27 vehicles were stopped and examined during the night.
Of those, 18 were found to have various lighting or minor faults, with drivers issued Vehicle Defect Rectification Notices requiring them to fix the issues.
One vehicle was also found to have a seriously worn tyre, with the inner cords exposed. Police said the driver received penalty points and a fine as a result.
In a post put out late on Wednesday, the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This evening saw the first roadside checkpoint of Operation Uplift (winter checks) taking place in Crosby where we were joined by our partners from IOM customs and excise and the Vehicle Testing Centre.
‘Another vehicle was found to have a defective tyre that was so badly worn the inner cords were exposed; the driver of that vehicle received points on their licence and a fine. ‘
The Roads Policing Unit said further roadside checkpoints will be carried out in the coming days as part of Operation Uplift, which aims to ensure vehicles are safe and legal to drive during the winter months.
The post added: ‘We’ll be setting up another roadside checkpoint at a different location later in the week; make sure you and your vehicle are safe and legal to be on the roads.’