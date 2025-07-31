The Infrastructure Minister says she will work with Bus Vannin over potential timetable changes if new 20mph zones come in across the island.
Dr Michelle Haywood has responded to a question from Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas who asked her what delay she expects the proposed new speed limits to have on bus arrival times and if and when bus timetables will be adjusted as a result.
The Minister said: ‘The consultation results in relation to Douglas and Onchan are still being analysed and no decisions have yet been made as to where 20mph zones might be implemented.
‘Once the scheme has been fully scoped, the Department will work with Bus Vannin to make any necessary adjustments to the bus timetables to comply with the speed limits.’
