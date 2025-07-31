A 49-year-old man has appeared before magistrates denying a domestic abuse offence.
Gary John Beattie, of Marathon Drive, Douglas, also entered not guilty pleas to assaulting a police officer and possessing a Stanley knife.
It’s alleged that, on July 4, the defendant grabbed a woman by the hair and punched her numerous times.
A Stanley knife was allegedly found in the chest pocket of his jacket.
Mr Beattie was represented in court by duty advocate Victoria Watterson, who said that no bail application was being made as the defendant currently has no suitable bail address.