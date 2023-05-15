Just over a decade ago, the Isle of Man was hit hard when the UK changed the formula for our share of VAT.
But now it’s crept up.
The families of Peter Newbery’s murder victims have been given the date for a hearing that could lead to his release from jail.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik, a 19-year-old from Douglas, has won a prestigious award after making it onto the cover of the French magazine.
Building firm Stewart Clague Service has lodged an appeal against a £200,000 fine imposed on it following the death of one of its employees.
Former sports coach Andrew Vernon-Browne has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences, alleged to have been committed while he was with youngsters on the island.
One of delivery drivers who submitted fake orders for Covid tests during the pandemic, Stephen Keig of Douglas, has been jailed.
This week celebrates Christian Aid week. Reporter Gemma Nettle finds out more about the charity.
Consumer rights campaigner Barry Murphy has launched a petition to ensure flight-disrupted passengers aren’t left abandoned. A court has heard how teenager Louis James Chapman ran from police and tried to swallow cocaine, which resulted in him being hospitalised.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik, a 19-year-old from Douglas, has won the Femme Rebelle Body of the Year Award after making it onto the cover of the French magazine.
Joshua Connor Harding, who punched holes in a wall and door at his parents’ house, has been sentenced.
Peel commissioner Ray Harmer says that the new proposed sewage works are a positive for the town.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson says he will work with banks and businesses to help with cash handling if his plan to ditch small change goes ahead.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people whether they’d be sorry to see the end of pennies, 2ps and 5ps.
A new stained-glass window, featuring the Manx heraldic shield has been unveiled in the Speaker of the House of Commons’ house in London.
The government says that the ‘beads’ which have appeared in the sea and on the beach at Port Erin have come from the former Marine Biological Station.
Offender Daniel James Carnochan has admitted a late-night assault on his ex-girlfriend after he followed her.
A look at the new TT gallery at the museum.
Health bosses say they are concerned about the issues raised by the British Medical Association’s chair of council during his recent visit to the island.
As tomorrow is constitution day in Norway, we take the opportunity to explore some of the Norse heritage in the island.
Offender James Stephen Richard Rosengrove has been sentenced for drink-driving, obstructing a drug search, and having no vehicle licence.
Detective Constable Richard Hewitt is retiring after 27 years of service in the police force.
In his column, David Cretney wonders how Johnny Watterson’s Lane got its name.
In a magical spot, tucked away on the hillside above Maughold, Laura Sayle is growing flowers that are seasonal and local. We find out more in our Food and Farming pages.
We also hear how many wild wallabies there are believed to be in the Ballaugh area.
On the back page, Corinthians clinched the Dixcart Railway Cup thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Peel at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
