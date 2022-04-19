In this week’s Examiner
Tuesday 19th April 2022 12:23 pm
(Isle of Man Newspapers )
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is on sale now.
It includes:
- Photos, report and reaction to FC Isle of Man’s win in Saturday’s promotion play-off final with New Mills.
- Father and daughter admit benefit fraud.
- A memorial is planned for the four police officers that have died in the line of duty.
- Fairtrade furniture and clothing shop Shakti Man is closing after 18 years trading in Ramsey.
- New plans have been submitted for the demolition of Waterfall Hotel in Glen Maye.
- The broken car parking barriers at Ronaldsway Airport will be replaced by a mobile phone app based payment system.
- More than 200 people attend Graduate Fair.
- Island army veteran’s medical kits to go to Ukraine.
- Charity’s aim to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
- TV star pops into the Creek for a pint.
- Photos from Hello Little People’s Easter adventure at Milntown.
- Ayre United win FA Cup.
- Manx Mountain Marathon report and photos.