In this week’s Examiner

Tuesday 19th April 2022 12:23 pm
Share
The front page of this week’s Isle of Man Examiner
(Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is on sale now.

It includes:

  • Photos, report and reaction to FC Isle of Man’s win in Saturday’s promotion play-off final with New Mills.
  • Father and daughter admit benefit fraud.
  • A memorial is planned for the four police officers that have died in the line of duty.
  • Fairtrade furniture and clothing shop Shakti Man is closing after 18 years trading in Ramsey.
  • New plans have been submitted for the demolition of Waterfall Hotel in Glen Maye.
  • The broken car parking barriers at Ronaldsway Airport will be replaced by a mobile phone app based payment system.
  • More than 200 people attend Graduate Fair.
  • Island army veteran’s medical kits to go to Ukraine.
  • Charity’s aim to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
  • TV star pops into the Creek for a pint.
  • Photos from Hello Little People’s Easter adventure at Milntown.
  • Ayre United win FA Cup.
  • Manx Mountain Marathon report and photos.

More About:

FC Isle of Man
Share