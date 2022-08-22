In this week’s Examiner: Lack of accommodation for vulnerable people played a role in teenager’s death
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, the coroner of inquests says she is satisfied that the lack of safe accommodation for vulnerable young people on the Isle of Man played a role in a teenager’s death.
The heartbreaking story is inside the newspaper.
On page one, we report on the state of some of the boats in the island’s harbours and the concerns that have been raised about them.
We also have the latest in the legal proceedings between the Department of Health and Social Care and Dr Rosalind Ranson, who won an employment tribunal against her former employer earlier this year.
Also this week:
Two men – Aaron John Lilley and Oscar Reuben – have appeared before magistrates in cases involving drunkenness at Castletown Carnival.
Coastal ecosystems of mangroves, tidal washes and seagrass meadows are essential for climate change adaptation, a new Manx film says.
The chairman of the Office of Fair Trading, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh, says that he wouldn’t mind if Manx Gas collapsed.
The government have submitted plans to erect a plaque to commemorate the wreck of a 19th century warship which resulted in the loss of nine men.
Close Leece Farm Shop & Cafe and the Epernay restaurant are to close their doors following announcements by others that they are scaling back operations.
Environmental charity Zero Waste Man is at risk of shutting down as it struggles with attracting volunteers.
The health minister has said his department is ‘disappointed’ with Manx Care’s data breaches.
Foraging Vintners has won the Isle of Man CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year award.
The directors of the Isle of Pride charity have issued a statement in response to the protest against a police presence at their second pride event earlier this month.
MHK Joney Faragher writes about drug policy and says what’s not working.
Former MHK Peter Karran attacks the current government’s economic policy.
With students across the island collecting their A-level and BTEC results, the Isle of Man Examiner went to Ballakermeen High School to find out how students got on and what their plans are for September.
Teenager Olivia Kate Gilmour Christian, who kicked a policewoman in the face, has been sentenced.
David Cretney writes about the Aquadrome and other swimming pools in this week’s column.
In our page from the past we go back to 1964 and see how the Green Final reported MGP practices.
Entries have recently opened for this year’s Isle of Man Newspapers Awards for Excellence and all over the island, companies, public sector teams, individuals and third sector organisations are preparing their submissions. Read more in Working Week.
E-Sign, the Douglas secure document management contract automation company, has signed a contract with the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and IT.
Our sports pages have action so far from the Manx Grand Prix.
There’s also a report on FC Isle of Man’s up-and-down start to the North West Counties Premier Division.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
