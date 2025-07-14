A 56-year-old man has been fined £595 after admitting threatening behaviour and being drunk and disorderly.
Homer Andrew Holmes appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering guilty pleas to both offences.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw the defendant walking in the middle of Peel Road in Douglas, on March 30, at 12.30am.
He was described as intoxicated and when spoken to by officers, told them to ‘f*** off’ repeatedly.
The officers had to take hold of him to stop him falling into the road.
While being transported to police headquarters, he became unresponsive, so he was taken to the hospital instead.
Once there, Holmes, of Darragh Way, Douglas, refused treatment and swore at a member of staff.
He told the doctor to ‘f*** off’, then said: ‘If anything happens to me these c**** are liable’, referring to the police officers.
He also told her: ‘Let me get hold of you and I’ll poke your eyes out of your head.’
In court, Holmes was represented by duty advocate James Peterson, who said: ‘Mr Holmes apologises. There is no excuse for the language he used towards the officer.
‘There is nothing I can say to diminish what he said. He can remember little of the night in question.’
Mr Peterson said that Holmes had suffered from health issues, had lost his job, and had been suffering from anxiety, so he had been self-medicating with alcohol.
‘That can often cause more problems than it solves,’ said the advocate.
'He sincerely apologises for his actions.'
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Your behaviour was nothing short of disgraceful.’
Holmes will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.