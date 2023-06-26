In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report on the continuing problems at the airport.
A pilot gives us an insider’s view. He says nowhere else is as bad.
The issue is also the subject of our Word on the Street feature where we ask members of the public what they think of a hot news topic.
The other big story on the front page is the Parish Walk.
The Lieutenant Governor finished it - and we talk to Adam Knight, an amputee who got to Malew. Surely that’s an achievement as great as any of the people who did the full distance?
Inside:
Wendy Elizabeth Megson, the director of a horse therapy company, falsely said it was a not-for-profit charity in order to personally enrich herself, the proseution alleged at the start of a jury trial this week.
Agriculture Minister Clare Barber has moved to end long-running issues around the payment to farmers for their wool. Read her letter to farmers in this week’s Examiner.
Multi-million pound plans to redevelop the Castletown Golf Links Hotel will definitely not go ahead after an appeal against planning refusal was rejected.
In the face of growing interest rates, the Manx government is to cap rates for student loans at 3.5%.
Pensioner Jack McVey, from Union Mills, has ended up with a criminal conviction after walking on the TT access road.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons has released a 52-page report on the Isle of Man Prison, which highlights a wide range of shortcomings.
The Isle of Man’s largest nursing union has voted in favour of strike action.
Nineteen-year-old islander Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik has bagged her first crown in an online pageant.
Drink-driving cabbie Peter John Lewis has been sentenced after crashing his taxi into a telegraph pole.
Local gym Elite Fitness is installing one of the island’s largest solar arrays on its roof.
Baroness Illora Finlay, a professor of palliative care, spoke to Tynwald members about the detrimental impacts that she believes a law to allow assisted dying would have in the island.
Motorist Kevin Anthony Myrie has been sentenced for driving without insurance or a valid licence.
Footballer Paul David Whitehead has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
Nineteen-year-old Jared Kenneth Ramsey Forsythe has been sentenced after being caught drug-driving twice in 10 days.
More than 30 businesses and sports teams took part in a charity rounders tournament at Vagabonds Rugby Club. We have two pages of photos from it.
Jason Liam Christian, who told emergency services he was going to ‘cut people’s heads off’ with a chainsaw, has been sentenced.
In another feature about Pride, Siobhan Fletcher looks back at last year when things turned sour.
Despite some much-needed rain finally arriving, enthusiasts were out in force for the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Show.
Mann Made Corporate Services has announced that all of its staff will now work a four-and-a-half day working week while being paid the same salary as for a five-day working week.
From leading the team in a race to launch the world’s first 3G mobile service, to working with entrepreneurs and start ups and taking on the chairman’s role at Hospice, Chris Hall has packed a lot into his quarter century on the Isle of Man. Julie Blackburn talks to him.
The final of the men’s and women’s Isle of Man Golf Championships took place at Ramsey Golf Club on Sunday. We have more in our sports pages. There are 11 pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
