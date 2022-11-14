In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Electricity price freeze
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we talk to the Manx National Farmers’ Union about the situation at the island’s state-owned abattoir.
They’re not happy.
We have lots more coverage in our Food and Farming pages.
Also this week:
It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Isle of Man Newspapers as we prepare for the Awards for Excellence, when hundreds of people from all walks of life attend the biggest celebration of success in the Manx calendar on Thursday.
Louise Minchin, the television newsreader, is to host it.
We also hear from one of the sponsors in our Working Week section.
The details are in the Examiner.
In other news, two people have appeared in court charged with fraudulently obtaining Covid tests during the pandemic and making money from it.
There will be no change to electricity tariffs before April 2023, according the Manx Utilities Authority.
The Liberal Vannin party has called for the minimum wage to match the current living wage following the opening of a government consultation into the matter.
The technology company behind software that enables those with hearing impairments to call, is challenging Manx Telecom’s explanation regarding the discontinuation of the service.
Offender Michael Thomas Beedie has been given a conditional discharge after sending threatening messages to his ex partner.
Abby Alisha Kelly has been fined £750 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises after an incident at the British pub in Douglas.
Former health minister Rob Callister MHK has called for clarity from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan about the circumstances of his dismissal.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan attended the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool last week.
Representatives of public sector union Prospect have called for more powerful figures to be present during negotiations with the group.
The government’s first annual conference this year cost the taxpayer more than £38,000.
Two men have appeared in court facing fraud and theft allegations involving hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Two charities have joined forces to improve support for deaf people living with cancer in the Isle of Man.
The government is working with Manx Lottery Trust to provide a warm spaces for people hit by the rising cost of heating.
Onchan Pensioners Social Club has been awarded a grant of £1,902 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people whether they’re looking forward to the World Cup.
Manx Utilities has used its latest update for sewage treatment plans in Garff to counter what it calls ‘incorrect and misleading information’.
The government has ditched its plans for a Year of Sport in 2023.
Wiktor Andrzej Budzinski, who sent abusive messages to his ex-partner, has been sentenced.
Photos from Remembrance services. Our front page from the past is from 1940. We see how the Isle of Man Examiner reported Remembrance during the Second World War.
In Working Week we look at Manx whiskey.
Among the stories on the back page, FC Isle of Man were knocked out of the Isuzu FA Vase by Holker Old Boys at the weekend.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in the paper.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
The Isle of Man Examiner will be in the shops this morning.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
