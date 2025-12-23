Domino’s has confirmed that its new store in Ramsey will now not be opening until 2026.
The fast-food chain announced in October than it planned to open a third store in the Isle of Man, joining the one on Groves Road in Douglas and Village Walk in Onchan.
The new branch, on Peel Street in Ramsey, was originally due to open on Monday, December 22.
However, Domino’s has said that the opening has taken ‘longer than planned’.
A spokesperson from Domino’s commented: ‘Due to it taking longer, we’ll now be opening in the New Year.
‘We’re working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to bring hot, fresh Domino’s to the area very soon.
‘Thanks for bearing with us!’
Once operational, the store will be open between 11am and 11pm, seven days a week.
The business is currently recruiting for a variety of new roles as part of the opening, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
Domino’s Ramsey store manager Liam Hill said: ‘We’re excited to come to the town of Ramsey to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.
‘We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.
‘Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.’