In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Eleven jobs to go at Ronaldsway business

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we lead on the situation with gas prices.

Another review is due to see whether Manx Gas should be allowed to charge more – or less – than it is now.

Port St Mary Commissioners have submitted a planning application to build a bowling green and club house on land behind the Railway Station Pub. The probation service is asking offenders find alternative accommodation to Tromode House, which is designed to house those on probation or on bail.

Ramsey Bakery, which has now gone of our business, used 80% of the flour produced at the mills in Laxey, so what happens next there?

A cargo ship ran aground in the north of the island last year after its chief officer left the bridge to go to the toilet.

Dead seabirds recently found on beaches around the island have tested positive for the HPAI H5N1 strain of avian influenza, the same strain as the recent outbreaks in seabirds in Scotland.

It is believed around 11 people will lose their jobs at the West Atlantic Aviation Maintenance hangar at Ronaldsway.

Jessica Marguerita Radcliffe – best known as the girlfriend of a man who said he’d jet-skied to the island from Scotland to be with her during lockdown – has been sentenced for spitting at police and kicking an officer in the head.

Several large pieces of legislation were passed through Tynwald last week in its final sitting before the summer recess.

Adam Diver, who was attempting to swim from the north west of England to the Isle of Man, had to abandon his world record attempt.

Random patrols will now be undertaken at Ronaldsway Airport’s car park and penalties will be issued to anyone who hasn’t paid for parking.

Ramsey man Paul Shanley is running 10km every single day this year to raise money for Isle of Man Foodbank.

Gemma Lloyd-Jones has raised £805 for the neonatal unit at Noble’s Hospital, as a thank you for the staff going ‘above and beyond’ during the complicated birth of her daughter.

An open day was held over the weekend on the boat which maintains the island’s lighthouses. We have a picture special.

We also go to Douglas Carnival. We were a bit lonely as the rain deterred many to go and see what was happening. Nevertheless, we took some photos.

A much-loved local playgroup based at Trinity Methodist Church in Douglas, has shut after being in business for more than 55 years.

The board of the Southern Swimming Pool has appealed against the planning department’s decision to approve plans for a sports complex at King William’s College, Castletown.

Farmers around the island will be gearing up for this year’s Southern District Agricultural Show and none more so than the Kermode family who are once again hosting the show at Orrisdale, their family farm in Ballasalla.

In Working Week we look at how businesses are adapting to laws that promote equality.

The Old Market Hall in Douglas, is set to become a Santander Work Cafe next year. What on Earth does that mean? Read Working Week to find out.

In sport, FC Isle of Man secured their third bit of silverware in three months with a dominant 2-0 victory over Guernsey FC in the Skipton International Cup.

There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

