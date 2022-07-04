In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: How cannabis facility could generate renewable energy

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner reporter Julie Blackburn talks to Chris Eves, he financial director of the Peel Group about plans to build a giant cannabis production facility on the outskirts of Douglas.

Manx Care has been warned it could be fined thousands of pounds over the way it handles sensitive patient data.

Offender Maxamilliano Pietro Ingrassia, who glassed a doorman, walked free from a court yesterday after being spared custody.

Bikers who parked along the new promenade pavements in Douglas over the TT fortnight have been spared fixed penalty notices.

Reporter Paul Hardman returns to a scenic nature reserve in Laxey to see how it has progressed since it emerged from an old tip.

In our opinions section it’s the turn of David Ashford, the Douglas North MHK, to have a say. He says how the Cannan administration will be judged.

In our Word on the Street interviews, we ask people what they think is the formula for a good pub.

Callum Davies, a 27-year-old man from Cheshire, has been jailed for attempting to smuggle criminal money out of the island.

Drink-driver Victoria Mary Taylor, who crashed into a tree while reaching for a pizza, has been banned from driving for two years and fined £1,350.

Dog owner Lynne Bourdiac has held a sponsored walk to raise money to send her four-year old American bulldog/chihuahua to England for an MRI scan.

Fundraiser Dave Hogg has completed 900-mile cycle ride to raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity.

An MHK says the government needs to provide more publicly available changing facilities with a ceiling hoist, which enable people with certain disabilities to go to the bathroom.

Convicted offender Nedyalko Marinov has admitted breaching a restraining order just four days after it was issued.

This week’s charity feature is about We are Anthony Nolan (Isle of Man Friends).

Plans for another new gym in the heart of Douglas.

In spite of what appeared to be bad news for the developers of the proposed marina in Ramsey, they say they’re going to carry on.

An amnesty for anyone who claimed government support during the pandemic – but was ineligible for it.

Mechanic Joe Guttridge has been sentenced for driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Details of the ordeal endured by the victim of a campaign harassment by offender Glenn Gillon have been heard by magistrates.

Photos from both Peel Longships day and Ramsey’s lifeboat naming ceremony.

Our Food and Farming pages look at heritage wheat being grown in the south and a vintage tractor show.

Our front page from the past goes back to the Mona’s Herald in 1957. There was trouble on the buses.

Unusually, our sports coverage on the back page includes a story about bowls.

There are 10 pages of sport in total.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

