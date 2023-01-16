In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we lead with how heating oil companies have been dealing with a shortage of fuel.
Inside:
After gas exploration company Crogga’s latest announcement about drilling for gas, we talk to environmentalists about their concerns.
The Treasury is to appeal against a ruling that would force it to pay £30,000 to former MHKs Geoffrey Boot and Martyn Perkins.
A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for an internet star Daz Douglas’s funeral.
The number of people who shopped in Douglas in December fell by 14.5% in comparison with the same month in 2021.
Castletown’s Eric Quirk has been given ‘Ambassador for Peace’ medal by the defence attaché for the embassy of South Korea in London.
Plasterer Carl Joseph Bridson has been jailed for three months for assaulting a woman.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik will be the first Manx woman in the final of the Regency International Pageant, which will take place in Las Vegas in July.
A festive fracas outside Sam Webb’s bar has landed six people – including four from the same family – in court.
The Council of Ministers has apologised for historical mistakes that contributed to children being abused at the Knottfield children’s home in the 1970s and 80s.
Businessman Jason Gerard Scales, who has denied a £13m fraud, is to be committed to a higher court on Thursday.
Praxis Care is the subject of our charity profile.
Paul Anthony McBrien, an injured man who was spotted staggering in the street, has been sentenced for being drunk and incapable and possessing cannabis.
Daniel Joseph Cachia of Douglas has admitted drug dealing.
Teenage drink-driver Thomas James Slinger had no licence or insurance when he was caught.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people what they think could attract young people to live in the Isle of Man.
The head of the ambulance service tells us healthcare in the island needs to be made more attractive.
Dr Ranson’s tribunal reconvenes today.
The effects of Long Covid on one child.
How the hospital is coping after its recent staffing problems.
The beer and cider festival is coming soon.
In light of the Isle of Man’s assisted dying debate, we find out what the situation is in other countries.
Teenager Lisa Callow, who didn’t stop after a car crash, has been in court.
Tributes to a Paul Cowin, who spend almost half a century working the Douglas Council.
Two of the island’s biggest wheat growers, David Brew and Will McMillin, tell us about the situation in the industry following the closure of Ramsey Bakery, which has meant that Laxey Glen Mills is no longer contracting them to grow milling wheat.
Stephen and Jenny Devereau tell us about how the fire that destroyed their barn at Staarvey Farm has affected their business.
In our Working Week section we meet the new boss of the Home of Rest for Old Horses.
In sport, the 2023 men’s and women’s hockey leagues began with a bang and several high-scoring games.
That’s one of the stories on the back page.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.