In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report that a violent rapist has died.
Inside:
Some 215 public servants have received redundancy or severance pay-offs totalling more than £9.8m in the last six years.
Why have there been problems at the airport?
A dog poo row has led to a court appearance for owner David Allan on a charge of having his pet at large.
Developer Dandara has suffered a big blow as a plan for almost 140 homes in the north of the island were rejected after appeal.
An average of 17 children are strip-searched by police every year, according to a Freedom of Information response.
The team behind the independent review into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is asking for the public’s opinions.
As the Steam Packet prepares to welcome a new ferry, we look at where some of its old boats are now working.
A £35,000 project is to be launched by two organisations to welcome and support people moving to the Isle of Man.
Gemma Nettle speaks to The British Horse Society Isle of Man in our charity feature.
A long-running dispute with his neighbour has landed a 33-year-old Daniel James Fenton in court.
Offender Richard Ewan Callow has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.
A fire in the south of the island was started by a candle.
A peek inside Greeba Castle, which is on the market for £1.65m.
David Cretney’s page this week concentrates on a great Manx character, Bob Kewley.
In our Food and Farming pages, we look at dog attacks on sheep.
We have lots of photos from last week’s snow, including a great drone shot of Kirk Michael.
FC Isle of Man claimed another precious point towards their North West Counties Premier Division survival fund on Sunday.
That story is on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
