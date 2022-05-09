In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Will the £70m ferry terminal be wasted in the winter?

Isle of Man Examiner, May 10, 2022 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we look at the Steam Packet’s latest report.

When the new Liverpool terminal – which is being funded by the Manx taxpayer – is built, it could be quite quiet in the winter.

Inside:

A jury has found that the prison neglected its duty to protect the 29-year-old inmate from self-harm in custody.

A group of residents in the Crosby have raised concerns over the planning application for 18 new houses in the village.

Offender Brendon Gilardoni has been sentenced after making numerous nuisance 999 calls complaining that he’d been thrown out of a pub.

Two environmental groups say they oppose the extension of Crogga Limited’s licence to search for oil and gas in Manx territorial waters being granted by the government.

There are plans to build four wooden beach huts for public hire on Douglas’s Queen’s Promenade.

The Manx Aviation Preservation Society wants to extend its museum near the airport.

A campaign to highlight road safety to visitors and residents during TT fortnight has been launched by the police.

Douglas woman Tara-Lei Ashlyn Cowell has been jailed in Jersey for seven years after importing more than £200,000-worth of drugs to the Channel island.

Prolific inventor, philanthropist and Santon resident Dr John Taylor, has submitted plans for a new ‘green powered’ restaurant in the south of the island.

As we are meant to cut emissions, he also talks about the future of the island’s coal-powered steam trains.

Fisherman Jason Craig Quayle has admitted spitting in the face of a police officer after a row at Shoprite in Peel.

Drivers wishing to use the car park at Ronaldsway airport will be required to use a cashless payment system from next week.

A new bus timetable that provides additional services during summer has come into operation.

With basking shark season well underway after the first sighting around the island on May 1, Manx Basking Shark Watch has announced it will be transferring responsibility for sightings to another charity.

The Manx NFU has collaborated with local farmers to produce a book about the Countryside Code especially for children. We find out more in our Food and Farming pages.

Pizza lovers rejoice – the Black Dog Oven has reopened its doors on the harbour in Peel.

Two pages of photos from the Manx Youth Games.

In our Working Week pages, we find out about cyber attacks and a company that’s helping others to avoid them.

There are a lot of opinions as well as news in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Alistair Ramsay talks about government spending and ask whether it’s out of control.

David Cretney says he agrees with Charles Guard and others about the state of much of the island.

There’s a similar theme in our Word on the Street feature in which we ask members of the public what they think about the island and whether it appears neglected. We also print photographs of some examples.

And this week’s MHK column is by Jason Moorhouse.

In sport, Mark Cavendish clinches his 160th professional career victory at the prestigious Giro d’Italia.

There are 10 pages of action-packed sport in total.

There is also your letters, two pages of puzzles, a television guide, a front page from the past and lots of community news.