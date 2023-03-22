In this week’s Manx Independent, we report the findings of the investigation into a sex education lesson.
We also hear some reaction.
Inside the paper:
A food bank for struggling pet owners in the island has gained quite a name for itself across the community.
People will be able to get their Covid-19 spring booster from next month.
Billionaire entrepreneur and island resident Jim Mellon is making his first foray into fiction with a children’s book about animal welfare.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine has raised concerns about planning enforcement conditions following a landslip on the cliff above Laxey promenade.
David Samuel Anderson, who threatened a paramedic, has been punished by a court.
A number of events and projects have been scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire.
This year is set to break the record for the most cruise ship visits to the Isle of Man.
Douglas Coastguard and Ramsey Lifeboat rescued a bull mastiff dog that had fallen over the cliff just north of Laxey Bay.
Funds are being raised to support mental health nurse Steve Hobbs through rehabilitation after suffering a spinal injury.
A 47-year-old Douglas man – a criminal well-known as ‘Goldie’ – has been sentenced for cannabis possession.
Mail will be collected from most postboxes only once a day from next week.
New measures are being introduced to differentiate between property purchasers who live in the Isle of Man and those who live elsewhere.
A street collection organised by a Manx charity has raised over £17,200 for the Turkey Syria Earthquake Appeal.
Every week, we ask someone to pick their Top 10 tracks, films, books or podcasts and explain their choices. This week composer, performer and songwriter Ellie Quayle discusses her favourite songs.
People will be able to get their Covid-19 spring booster from next month.
Our Face in the Crowd feature includes photos from a Government House event at which former headteachers Sue Moore and Adrienne Burnett.
Funds are being raised to support mental health nurse Steve Hobbs through rehabilitation after suffering a spinal injury.
Offender Brian John Jago-Smith has admitted drink-driving at more than twice the legal limit with a child in his car.
An exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection has opened at the House of Manannan in Peel.
Some photos from 10 years ago when a big dump of snow smothered much of the west of the island.
This year’s Band Battle came to a thrilling close on Saturday night, with Drop Kick The Fish coming out on top.
The meaning of our existence and humans’ impact on the planet is explored in a thought-provoking, nightmarish play staged by youngsters at Kensington Arts.
On the back page, Dan Willan of Kirkby Lonsdale and navigator Mark Appleton took victory in the Three Legs of Mann Rally in their durable Volvo PV544.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.