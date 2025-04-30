Proposals to create six padel tennis courts at Noble’s Park have been unanimously approved by the planning committee.
IoM Padel had applied to convert four existing tennis courts in the park.
The new facilities will include floodlighting and low-level lighting on paths.
There will also be a kiosk used for equipment hire.
Chairman of the planning committee Rob Callister said he thought it was a ‘great initiative’ which was ‘something new and fresh’.
Padel is a rapidly growing racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.
In a planning statement IoM Padel said its mission is to lead the development of padel in the Isle of Man, providing a high-class centre that is accessible to all ages, abilities and skill levels.
It said: ‘Our ambition is to have a Manx people competing at the highest of levels, like we have been able to achieve across other sports on the island.’
The facilities will be open from 6am to 10pm, seven days a week.
The existing tennis courts have been little used.
Douglas City Council had set up one tennis court with nets each summer from late May to the end of September but parks services staff reported there had only been one time in the past three years when it had been used by the public.
A report by the planning officer noted that the greatest impact to the surrounding areas will be when the site is lit from the proposed floodlights - there will be four per court and so a total of 26 lighting columns.
But the report concluded that the increased lighting and greater number of visitors would not have such a significant adverse impact to warrant a refusal - and the development would provide a new sporting/leisure facility in the island to the benefit of residents.