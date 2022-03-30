In this week’s Manx Independent: A must-read feature about the end of most Covid restrictions – plus what you need to know now

In this week’s Manx Independent, as Covid restrictions come to an end, we have a comprehensive feature about what it means – and a must-read reminder of what we went through, including a timeline of the major events over the last two years.

However, as Covid restrictions are due to be eased, Manx Care has banned visitors from the hospital, as coronavirus cases force a second Covid ward to open. The big news this week was the rise in gas.

As well as the 58% announced this week, we have already had a 27.5% rise in October - leading to a total rise that’s actually more than 100%. (We did the sums and checked them with the regulator.)

We have coverage and reaction to that big story inside. Also this week: Sheila May Starkey from Merseyside has admitted money laundering after trying to smuggle more than £92,000 in cash off the island on the ferry.

Work is underway to address the impact the invasion of Ukraine is having on the Isle of Man’s food security.

Food sector margins are tight and there is fear prices may continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

A policy could be introduced that sees wallabies protected in the island after the environment minister presented the idea for the first time in a House of Keys sitting on Tuesday.

Sheryl Macleod has completed a 150-mile challenge she set herself in memory of her father and raised more than £3,000 for local charity Heroes on the Water.

Daphne Caine MHK says there is a lack of awareness of the government’s menopause policy among public sector workers.

A top QC’s independent review of the Isle of Man’s legal services – ordered by Tynwald after sweeping reforms were recommended is now under way.

Joiner James David Comish has been in court after growing cannabis at his home.

The result of the Marine Biological Station planning application.

All Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care sites are to become fully smoke free.

Diane Kelsey MLC has been appointed as the government’s Armed Forces Champion.

A planning application for the Fynoderee distillery in Ramsey.

In our Island Life section, some great photos from the circus.

We also learn about Manx-born music producer Matt Taylor and his recent chart-topper.

A look forward to comedian Ed Byrne’s performance.

Classical piano music returns to Port Erin this weekend, with a performance from one of the UK’s brightest young performers, Henry Lewis.

The Shennaghys Jiu festival opens tomorrow and will run for the next weekend, offering up a series of concerts, featuring both international, local and returning artists, ceilis, music and dance workshops.

The Unity Dance School is to host its gala show ‘A West End Spectacular’ at the Gaiety Theatre over two nights. We learn more.

Down Memory Lane features some bridges this week, including this photo of the old swing bridge in Douglas in 1976 .

Danny Kane’s fitness column is also in this week’s paper.

On the back page, 14-year-old cyclist Oscar Gaylor became the youngest rider to win the coveted Nick Corkill trophy in the Ellan Vannin CC’s Tour of the North road race.

There are 10 action-packed sports pages in all.

There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

