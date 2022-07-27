In this week’s Manx Independent: American who lied about his identity fears for his life
Subscribe newsletter
In this week’s Manx Independent, we report on the bizarre reason why a Department of Infrastructure scheme was canned.
Also on page one, we report about dentist Ehab Marwan Rushdi Youse who crashed his car into a wall after he had been drinking and then fled the scene.
The Isle of Man has been put on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’.
Caley Brown, who is currently already serving a suspended sentence, this week appeared in court and admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Ramsey Commissioners have declared initial support for plans by local company Blythe Church Investments Ltd for a major residential development on land at Poyll Dooey.
Manx cadets will soon represent more than 67,000 others across the British Isles at an event.
An American who fled to the island after receiving gang threats has been given a suspended sentence for giving Manx police a false name and earning money illegally.
A hosepipe ban will come into force after a prolonged dry spell.
The latest situation with the Manx Electric Railway after power lines were brought down in Baldrine.
Five friends sailed to the island in three inflatable motor boats from St Bees in Cumbria. But did their trip cost more or less than a Steam Packet ticket?
Roadworks planned for the mountain.
An ice cream shop plans to expand.
Reporter Siobhan Fletcher finds out how the archeological dig near Kirk Michael is progressing.
Memories of Annie Lowey, a colourful character who once worked for the island’s newspapers.
Unemployment is down year on year.
Castletown Commissioners are at loggerheads with the Southern Swimming Pool Board over the proposed Olympic-sized pool at King William’s College.
Measures introduced at the Calf of Man to help to stop the spread of bird flu.
As the island looks forward to the Southern Agriculture Show at the weekend, we look back to past shows in our Down Memory Lane feature.
Half the trees in the new People’s Wood are dying.
And a tree expert says the government doesn’t have a strategy to deal with the thousands of ash trees that have been killed by disease.
Mike Wade looks back at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh as it celebrates 20 years.
Meanwhile, Mooinjer Veggey has announced the closure of its nursery at Braddan, where children speak Manx, after 25 years.
Pub-goer Matthew Ian Gaynor has been fined sentenced for being drunk and disorderly after the Front Porch bar in Douglas.
There will be a family reunion with a bit of a difference next weekend, when Robinson Stone, a country and folk group, head here for a concert next month. Their elderly gran lives in the island.
An arts space and studio run by a popular community artist Eve Adams has opened in the heart of Castletown.
Musicians and dancers will join with a host of Manx hand-made artisan crafters, artists in Peel this weekend for an afternoon of Manx and Celtic culture. Island Life has more.
Island blues guitarist Barry Nelson calls time on his career.
In the centre pages there is a photo special featuring the Dark Horse Festival.
The Commonwealth Games starts soon. It’s the top story on the back page.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |