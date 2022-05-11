In this week’s Manx Independent: Astonishing findings of doctor’s employment tribunal

The employment tribunal won by Dr Rosalind Ranson is the lead story in this week’s Manx Independent.

Reporter Siobhan Fletcher has combed through more than 200 pages for coverage on page one and inside the paper.

The criticism of the some in the health service is jaw-dropping.

Also this week:

Offender Paul Allan Bollon has admitted punching and stamping on his partner during an assault.

Bert Winckle, who used to run a bakery at the Eairy, has died aged 105. We hear tributes.

The chair of the Licensed Victuallers Association has said that hospitality businesses are suffering from ‘an extreme lack of staff in every area’ as they approach their busiest time of the year with the return of the TT.

The Quarterbridge pub will not be open during TT – it has been open for every race festival since they began.

We have two pages of coverage of the Snaefell sleepover in which dozens of people stayed the night on the island’s mountain.

The Department of Infrastructure has submitted plans to refurbish a historic railway bridge in Santon.

A building firm has almost finished £3m work on the Peveril Building in Douglas and has said it hopes it will set an example for others in the area to follow.

Anthony Robert Collis has been in court after assaulting two of his neighbours.

Alterations will be made to a junction on the Esplanade on Douglas Promenade to improve visibility, says the infrastructure minister.

The government has announced it will provide around half a million pounds to support the Family Library for the next five years.

Member of House of Keys Jane Poole-Wilson has paid tribute to her father Ron, an RAF veteran and retired Steam Packet boss, who has died at the age of 100.

The uncontrolled crossing in the form of a red line outside Arbory Parish Hall will be converted into a zebra crossing.

Raw sewage is now being pumped into Peel bay only on a receding tide, while work continues to progress on the area’s sewage treatment scheme.

No work will be done on the sunken gardens before TT, despite it having been six months since its walls were destroyed by Storm Barra.

In the Island Life section, we learn about an adult panto that’s coming to Peel.

The centre pages are dedicated to the Yn Draamey youth theatre group’s debut play.

In sport Ayre United became Manx football’s top flight champions for the first time at Andreas following a hard-fought 0-0 draw with holders Corinthians.

There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.

There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

