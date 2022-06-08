In this week’s Manx Independent: Coverage of all the big TT events

This week’s Manx Independent leads with the astonishing story about how officials named the wrong competitor when they announced a death.

Just how could this have happened? Also this week:

Sixteen pages of action from the TT races.

The paper includes coverage of all the big events over the last few days: Peel Day, Ramsey Sprint, gigs and the Red Arrows.

More chaos on the buses because of a shortage of drivers.

Why a warship has been visiting Douglas.

A team from the island is going to Athens in fur-covered cars.

A number of visitors for the TT have been scammed out of as much as £850 with fake accommodation.

The company behind a proposed £40m housing development in the north has announced that it has now officially submitted its application for planning permission.

Ballakermeen High School teacher Amy Shelton has raised money for the British Red Cross’s Ukraine appeal by facing up to her fears and swimming in the sea for the very first time.

Local motorcyclist Benjamin Hughes, who rode his machine after drinking, has been sentenced.

Graeme Crate has been coming to the TT for 41 years on the same bike, occupying the same spot at Glen Lough campsite since 1981. Reporter Tom Curphey catches up with him.

Alex Mackinnon, of Rushen Probus Club, has told us about an aid trip which he and fellow member John Watterson undertook to an orphanage in Poland to help out Ukrainian children.

A charity that supports veterans has brought a group to the Isle of Man for the TT from Northern Ireland.

How former St Ninian’s students Josh Clague and Joe Callister make the magic happen at gigs.

Films released by Culture Vannin range from a 2003 tour of the Summerland building before its demolition to the final Manx Airlines flight in 2002.

There are five pages of non-TT sport as well.

There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

The Manx Independent is in the shops now.