In this week’s Manx Independent: How much money politicians’ companies got in Covid crisis.

In this week’s Manx Independent, how much money politicians’ companies received during the Covid crisis.

Also this week:

Marcelo Mazzitelli, the owner of Rio’s BBQ and Rodizio Restaurant, wants to put seating outside by using two parking spaces on Douglas Promenade.

Members of a big teachers’ union have voted overwhelmingly in support of industrial action in a dispute over pay, workload and working practices.

Literary levels of primary school children have fallen during the pandemic, the House of Keys learned this week.

Drink-driver George Arthur Horner has been jailed after he completed just two hours of a 140-hour community service order.

The government will continue to hold bus fares at the April 2013 level for as long as possible despite inflationary pressures.

Danny Grace, a volunteer for the Port St Mary RNLI crew, is giving up alcohol for an entire year to raise funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.

A money laundering charge against a 75-year-old woman from Merseyside has been dropped after her daughter said she was guilty.

Another payment has been made towards the island’s new hyperbaric chamber.

The first refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the island.

Siobhan Fletcher speaks to Riding for the Disabled Association in our charity feature.

A Douglas councillor says those issued parking tickets ‘unfairly’ last Saturday should challenge their fine.

The Department for Enterprise has published its 2022-2032 Visitor Economy Strategy online. We take a look.

Strand Vets in Port Erin is currently experiencing low staff numbers as a result of Covid and Brexit.

A big Commonwealth conference attracted 50 parliamentarians to the Isle of Man.

In our Island Life new theatre company will take its bow this weekend when it presents its debut play.

After three years away, the Shennaghys Jiu traditional folk festival finally got under way, with three days of lively ceilis, thrilling concerts, outdoor performances and workshops.

One of the stories on the back page features Lizzie Holden, who produced a brilliant performance at the prestigious Tour of Flanders race in Belgium at the weekend.

