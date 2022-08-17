In this week’s Manx Independent: Shortage of NHS dentists
In today’s Manx Independent, we report on the number of people who are waiting to get an NHS dentist.
Also on the front page, we feature the effects of Monday’s lightning strikes.
An Athol Street-based gambling firm is to pay £17 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures at its online and land-based businesses.
The continuing drought has had an adverse impact on a wide range of the island’s wildlife, particularly fish.
The residents of Lonan have held a special meeting to discuss their anger at Garff MHK Andrew Smith U-turn on assisted dying.
The government has committed to changing the policy around men who have sex with men donating blood by early 2023 after a call for change by a local actor.
Tynwald is being recalled next month to discuss the cost of living crisis after the Council of Ministers draws up new proposal.
Liverpool City Council has approved funding of just under £300,000 to be spent on a new bridge that will form part of the ferry terminal.
The island’s police have been praised for their interaction with the community through their expanding use of social media.
A Manx charity is using the outdoors in creative ways to engage and help young people who are struggling.
The Parish Walk has reduced its amount of rubbish from 2.4 tonnes in 2021 to only 360kg this year.
Braddan Commissioners are taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment with a new community centre powered by solar energy.
What’s it really like to own an electric vehicle.
Island retailers are reminding customers not to litter using messages on till receipts.
Zurich has officially launched its solar power project, which will provide up to 70% of the electricity for its offices at Isle of Man Business Park.
Artist Paul Quayle has spent two years exploring Snaefell from different angles. We have details in our Island Life section.
We look forward to the Laxey duck race.
Jackie Darbyshire recommends some podcasts.
In the centre pages, we have two pages from the Pride festival.
Our sports team look forward to the Manx Grand Prix.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
