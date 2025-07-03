Niamh Cowin is one of this year’s Gef 30 Under 30 Collaboration category winners, supported by Robinson’s Food Hall.
If you ask Niamh what she does, you might need a moment to catch your breath.
By day, she’s a technical consultant at Zurich. By night, or whenever the pager goes off, she’s all-weather boat crew with Ramsey RNLI. And in between all that? She’s backstage at the Gaiety Theatre, marshalling the TT, helping out with fundraisers, and renovating a house with her husband.
Niamh’s journey into community life started early. ‘Being involved in the Manx community has been a part of my life since my childhood. It started around age 10, when I volunteered at the Great Laxey Mines Railway under the supervision of my father.
‘Since then I have also been involved in youth work, charity fundraising projects, work with Manx National Heritage, and productions at the Gaiety Theatre, both on and off stage.’
Her volunteer work led to new opportunities. In 2022, after a few months volunteering with the RNLI, a chat with a fellow crew member led Niamh to a full-time role at Zurich.
‘He told me about Zurich’s core principles, the charity work they and their staff do, and how staff development is actively encouraged. Providing I was willing to put the work in, they would support me to get to where I wanted to go.’
Now two and a half years in, Niamh is thriving in a role that offers both challenge and balance.
‘I believe I was chosen as a winner for the Collaboration category due to the varied teams I am a part of, and how a lot of what I do would not be feasible for a single person alone.
‘Whether that is the orange army of the TT marshals, the backstage crew who hide in the shadows at the Gaiety, or the shore and boat crew of the RNLI.’
Her biggest inspiration is her father.
‘I do not remember a time when he wasn’t volunteering somewhere or helping the community in some way, which naturally made me want to do the same. If I could be even a tenth of as good as a person as he was, then I would see that as an achievement.’
Her advice for anyone starting out in community or career roles is honest and reassuring.
‘It is going to feel daunting, and there are going to be an awful lot of things that you don’t know or don’t understand. But it’ll come with time. Give it a go, ask questions, do some independent learning even if it’s just Google, and be honest with those around you with how you’re doing.
‘The people around you want you to succeed, but they can’t help if they don’t know you need it.’
And what’s next for Niamh? She might take a breather to decorate her new home — with her new Gef 30 Under 30 trophy on display.