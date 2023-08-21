In your Isle of Man Examiner, we report on worrying information about asbestos in island schools.
Also this week:
Offender John Anthony Williams has admitted sending menacing messages in which he made threats to Manx Care.
Andreas man Ryan Owen Pegg has been given a suspended sentence for possessing 60 indecent images of children.
The airport has seen a sharp drop in passenger figures.
he Steam Packet is in talks with the government about dropping the Ben-my-Chree as its backup vessel.
Motorist Lee Anthony Dixon has been sentenced for careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Peel’s Orran Smith is set to run 330km in Italy next month whilst raising money for local charity Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man.
A former director of island-based Knox Financial Group, Anthony Page, is taking a claim for unfair dismissal to tribunal.
Mother and son Rosalie and Giles Beaumont recently returned to the island after a conjuring workshop in Sweden with some of the biggest names in magic.
Tickets are still available for a special event to mark Ukrainian Independence Day on Thursday evening (August 24).
A bird charity is asking how cocks got burned in Crosby.
Islanders David Higson and Marc Purcell have swum the 83-mile perimeter of the island in a total of 42 hours, which they undertook in 25 stages. Read about the good cause inside.
Drink-driver Tatjanan Klescinska, who crashed during TT while more than double the legal limit, has been sentenced.
Sheep sales at the Central Mart.
For our Word on the Street feature, we ask people for their views about the new Manxman ferry.
For a feature, reporter Rebecca Brahde speaks to consultant Juan Moore about mental health and his work in the area.
Six riders lapped in excess of 120mph in the opening qualifying session for the Centenary Manx Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.
That’s the main story on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in this week’s paper.
The Examiner also includes your letters, David Cretney’s two-page about the Manx Grand Prix, puzzles and lots of community news.
