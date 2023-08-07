This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads on the plight of Manx Scouts whose dream trip to Korea has turned into a nightmare.
Inside:
It might come as a surprise to travellers who’ve used it recently, but the Isle of Man’s airport is the fourth best in the British Isles, according to a survey.
Manx Wildlife Trust patrons Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer joined charity volunteers and supporters to celebrate improvements at the MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre in the Ayres National Nature Reserve.
A British Airways pilot has been given a suspended sentence after he was found with six knives on Douglas promenade.
Tributes have been paid to one of the firefighter Jonathan Campbell after he his sudden death.
Seven-year-old Millie Teare has cut her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.
An exhibition to showcase the artistic talents of visually impaired individuals has taken place and we went along to find out more.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people about wind turbines.
Meanwhile, columnist Alistair Ramsay has his say too.
The Steam Packet’s Manxman should be ferrying passengers to and from the island in a matter of weeks.
Photos from the Sulby Horticultural Show.
The ‘One World Charity Challenge’ is at risk of ending due to its lack of a sponsor.
Andrew Iain MacMillan, a 22-year-old motorist, has been sentenced for driving under the influence of cannabis twice.
Treasury insists the funding model for the Manx Development Corporation has not changed.
The manager of the new kindergarten ‘Grow and Thrive’ in Douglas says the nursery has ‘an important role to play’ in the Isle of Man’s plan for a larger population.
Plans for new buildings and extensions in the Isle of Man will be required to feature low-carbon heating systems from January 1 as part of the island’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Growing the island’s grassroots community for esports, while aiming to provide career pathways for gamers in future, are the goals of those behind the Blink Arena gaming centre. We find out more in Working Week.
In his column, David Cretney remembers the Summerland disaster.
A look forward to the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
Yasmin Ingham will represent Great Britain in the FEI European Eventing Championships which is taking place at Haras Du Pin in Normandy, France, this week.
Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd has been named in the England rugby squad for next month’s World Cup in France.
The Examiner also includes your letters, puzzles and lots of community news.
