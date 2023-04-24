The Isle of Man Examiner, a far right group has been spreading its propaganda.
We ask the police about it.
Also on page one, we have a story about the end of central heating boilers.
Inside:
After the Office of Fair Trading asked people for complaints about the gas firm, we talk to Isle of Man Energy and ask whether anyone has been sacked as a result of the debacle.
Events are to be held around the island to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. We find out what’s been organised.
A group climbed up North Barrule at the weekend to commemorate 31 people who died when their plane crashed there in 1945.
A government report to create an arm’s-length organisation to run the airport is to be presented to Tynwald.
Sleep consultant Suzanne Jolly wants to help parents who struggle with getting their infant to bed like she did.
The level of benefit fraud and error in the Isle of Man is significantly lower than the rate in Great Britain.
One of the organisers of the TT funfair tells the Examiner that he is ‘elated’ to be returning to the island this year.
A government-owned landfill tip is operating without planning permission.
A group of young islanders have brought home trophies from the 2023 Blackpool Junior Dance Festival. We have a picture special.
Staarvey Farm, the home of Stephen and Jenny Devereau, is set on a famously windy hillside, 300 feet above sea level and subject to frequent mists. None of this has deterred the Devereaus from building a successful business, supplying organic salads and herbs to Robinson’s and top restaurants around the island.
Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, Isle Listen tells us it received 1,337 referrals of children and young people for one-to-one mental health support in 2022.
A campaign to help people with disabilities get better access to buses.
A photo special from the dinosaur event last week.
Property developer Dandara wants to add more houses to its Reayrt Mie development in Ballasalla.
Vandals attacked facilities at a rugby club’s training ground.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people what would make them get the buses more.
Entries have opened for this year’s Southern Agricultural Show and entries for the Royal Manx Agricultural Show will open on Monday, May 1.
In our Working Week pages, we ask business leaders for their views about the Department for Enterprise plan.
Douglas claimed rugby’s Ravenscroft Manx Cup with a 23-14 win in the final against Ramsey on Saturday afternoon.
That story is on the back page.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in all.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
The Examiner is on sale now.
But you don’t have to go to the paper shop to buy one.