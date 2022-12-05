In your Isle of Man Examiner, our lead story is about the health service.
Executives are blaming staff shortages and ‘usual’ winter pressures for high patient numbers at Noble’s Hospital.
A teenager has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for possessing cannabis over a year after he committed the offence.
The government is reviewing a ruling by the European Union’s Court of Justice that declared making the details of beneficial owners public illegal.
The government bought 1,000 ‘body bags’, a week after closing the borders in 2020.
Conor Oden McCann Garatym who smashed windows at his father’s home, has been sentenced in court.
Benefit fraudster Barbara Christina Blanchard has been given a two-year conditional discharge after stealing more than £50,000.
Software company AFD Software Ltd’s The Postcode People is hosting a charity giveaway this week. In the past it has given away millions.
Farmer Alf Caine tells us of his horror after more dogs have attacked his sheep.
Residents in part of Port Erin are calling for a reduction in their rates due to a building development.
Steven John Cannon has been sentenced after a punch-up in a bedsit.
Offender Damien Clarke Crowe has been punished for driving without insurance and failing to produce a driving licence.
Politician Jane Glover says there is ‘need for an improved facility’ for parents dropping their children off at Arbory Primary School.
One of the most senior tram horses, who has been working for 20 years, is retiring.
A new equestrian centre has been proposed by an investment firm for an unnamed client at the Ballamona estate in Port Soderick.
An 18-year-old university student recently attended a gala at the ‘Prince’ of Poland’s palace in London, after being invited by the prince himself.
A prosecutor in a court case said: ‘The prosecution are left scratching their heads, asking how do you solve the problem of Martin Moore when it comes to unlicensed vehicles?’
For our Word on the Street feature, we ask people about manners – and say how many chatted to us and how many refused.
Martin James Kelly, who told a court he had drunk 30 to 40 cans of lager and then went to his cousin’s home carrying a hatchet, has been sentenced.
In our Working Week section, we meet photographer David Lovelady.
The big hockey news is on the back page and there are 10 action-packed sports pages in all.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
,