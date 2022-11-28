This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads with the latest on this week’s planned teachers’ strikes.
We run down what is happening at each of the high schools.
The latest Moneyval report concerning the Isle of Man is also reported on page one.
Inside:
Ousted MHKs Geoffrey Boot and Martyn Perkins have won their tribunal cases - and £33,000 each - after they said they were victims of discrimination.
Hospice Isle of Man has appointed former Children’s Centre boss John Knight as its new chief executive.
All of the island’s emergency services took part in a crash simulation exercise at Ronaldsway Airport on Sunday to test their preparations and crisis management.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan says there’s little the Isle of Man can officially do in the planning process for the development of wind farms, which the Steam Packet says could severely damage its services.
The report into the island’s swimming pools didn’t meet government ministers’ expectations and further information has been requested.
Two benefits fraudsters have been in court. Irene Carus took more than £50,000 to which she was not entitled. Alison Mary Phillips took £16,693.
Fire and rescue crews were called to rescue a puppy from a river in Douglas on Saturday evening.
Offender Michelle Elizabeth McKeown, who punched her father-in-law during a row, has been sentenced.
A watch made in the Isle of Man has achieved a record £660,000 at an online auction.
With the festive season fast approaching, islanders are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis. That’s what we asked people in our street interviews for our Word on the Street feature.
The Christmas lights were switched on in the capital on Thursday. We have lots of photos.
Former civil servant Graeme Jones, who unsuccessfully claimed he was constructively dismissed by the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald, has failed in his appeal of that ruling.
Health executives are calling for pregnant women to have the Covid-19 autumn booster vaccination.
In his occasional column, Alistair Ramsay looks at the Cannan government’s growth plan and says there was little open and robust scrutiny from Tynwald.
Age Concern has turned its drop in centre in Ramsey into Woolly Winter Wonderland.
The Prime Stock Show, one of the highlights of the farming calendar, was held at Central Marts, at Knockaloe on Monday, November 21, followed up on Thursday by the Carcase Show at Isle of Man Meats. More in our Food and Farming pages.
Manx Children’s Art Therapy held a fashion show at Aaragon Mooar, the home of Dr John C Taylor, in Santon.
Dr Taylor also features in our Working Week section, as Julie Blackburn tells the story of the kettle switch tycoon and timepiece maker.
FC Isle of Man got back to winning ways in the league with a tireless performance to beat Charnock Richard 2-1 on a wet and windy afternoon at the Bowl on Saturday. That’s the main story on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in the paper.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
