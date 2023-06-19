In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, at last we find out what happened when a tram derailed.
Originally, our Freedom of Information request was turned down.
But we challenged to ruling so our readers could find out the truth.
Also on page one we exclusively report on a big shake-up in social housing, which is currently being considered by government ministers.
Inside:
A senior figure has accessed personal data 1,200 times, leading to a big investigation.
Increased flight disruption caused in part by air traffic control staff shortages is set to continue over the summer months.
Visiting drug dealer Thomas Anthony Fitzsimmons has been sentenced to over three years in jail after being caught with 172 grams of ketamine in the Mannin Hotel.
A new head teacher for Ramsey Grammar School.
MHK Rob Callister has said that Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper ‘misled’ Tynwald, sparking a bad-tempered row.
The Manx government is considering what next steps it could take following a key court ruling in a long-running tax fraud inquiry involving businessman Paul Bell.
A year on from his viral ‘Welcome to the Isle of Man’ Youtube video, Charles Guard has made a sequel to see if there’s been any improvement to the state of some Manx sites.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation to Anthony Stephen (Steve) George for his dedicated service to the community of Port Erin on the Isle of Man.
Three island residents have been recognised in the King’s birthday honours list.
Manx Care has released the missed appointment slots for February, March and April 2023.
In our series of features about Pride, we find out how it started in the Isle of Man.
Gas tariffs should not be changing for the remainder of 2023, according to a review by the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority.
The cheapest properties in the Isle of Man.
Manx Care has responded to the results of a British Medical Association survey which, among other negatives, found that 79% of respondents think that the organisation lacks strong leadership.
Photos from Armed Forces Day.
Sex education lessons will return in September.
Drug dealer Keith Reyes has been handed a prison sentence of over four years for supplying cocaine and ketamine.
Offender Bethany Storm Radcliffe has admitted being drunk in public while the Ramsey Sprint was on.
Douglas Council says that North Quay in Douglas will be pedestrianised for sixth months a year.
French TT marshal Thierry Francois Barthelemy has been fined for dangerous driving and banned from driving for 12 months.
Next week sees the final judging day for the Fintech Innovation Challenge where 17 finalists from around the world will demonstrate their products to an audience of judges, industry experts, and potential customers.
In our page from the past, the Examiner of Friday, June 20, 1947, details in length that year’s event which had come to a gripping conclusion with the Manx International TT Bicycle Race.
In his column, David Cretney offers his advice for Parish Walkers.
The big story on the back page is about Isle of Man Golf’s Men’s Championships – with 98 players teed up with the hope of qualifying for the last 16 and the matchplay stages.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
