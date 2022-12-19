In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, a teachers’ union responds after the chief minister brands its demands ‘unjustified’.
That’s on the front page and it's also the subject of the Examiner's comment column.
There’s also a promotion for some great Nativity photos from schools inside.
Also this week:
An astonishing story about a Christmas treat for a three-year-old girl whose eyesight is deteriorating and whose family knows she will never see another Christmas.
Former Manx Telecom boss and well-known businessman Ron Thomas has died at the age of 82.
Two places that are offering free Christmas meals for those in need.
Bus passes for dogs.
Government minister Lawrie Hooper says developing brownfield sites is vital for the Isle of Man to secure more key workers such as nurses.
People living with dementia are facing a ‘perfect storm’ of rising care and living costs that will leave many stranded in their homes over Christmas, a charity has warned.
Fisherman Jason Craig Quayle has been convicted of common assault after a trial after he punched a teenager.
Delivery driver Laura Jessie Ann Corkill, who fraudulently obtained Covid tests during the pandemic then didn’t deliver them, has been sentenced.
Drink-driver Nathan Hemsley hit three parked cars after he went on a pub crawl in Peel.
It’s 150 years since education became available for all children in the Isle of Man.
Teenager Adam Fraser Wheeler, who crashed his car after the brakes failed, has been sentenced. But he says the brakes were checked just two months earlier.
Bricklayer Daniel Robert Quinney Thirlwell has been to court after admitting assaulting a police officer.
What are you going to eat on Christmas day? Reporter Liam Grimley took to the streets of Douglas to ask people what they like on our Word on the Street feature.
An £8 million scheme to help eligible households reduce their energy usage and lower their heating bills has been approved by Tynwald.
Douglas Council will support an appeal over blocked plans for redevelopment of the Newson’s building on North Quay.
A public meeting about plans for the shelter on Laxey Promenade.
Some residents have abused bin wagon staff after Douglas Council moved to fortnightly collections.
Loganair is introducing its first Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) training programme for employees as part of its ‘Flying’s For All’ strategy.
The Covid vaccination team in the Isle of Man is celebrating its two-year anniversary on January 4.
How today’s nurses’ strikes in England will affect patients from the Isle of Man who are going there for treatment.
A plaque has been unveiled to commemorate a ship that wrecked in the island 200 years ago. We print a picture special.
The gritters that make the Isle of Man’s roads safer in icy weather.
In our farming pages, we look at Christmas at Moorhouse Farm in Gansey and find out what’s in store there.
There’s also plenty of Manx produce to buy for the festive season.
Our Working Week section looks at the office Christmas party.
In sport, wheelchair competitor Darren Kennish made the last eight of the Malta International Darts Masters event.
And leading local swimmer Alex Bregazzi announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the Scottish Winter Nationals in Edinburgh.
There are 10 action-packed sports pages in total.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
And we go back to Christmas 1958 in our front page from the past. What was the Isle of Man reporting on then?
