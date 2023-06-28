This week’s Manx Independent leads with a heart-warming story about a young man who’s had a remarkable recovery from a car crash last year.
He has completed the Parish Walk.
The Parish Walk features heavily in this week’s paper. Included is a list of every finisher from Maughold to the end.
Also inside:
Manx-born Barry Gibb is being given a prestigious award by an American organisation.
A man accused of threatening to kill German bikers has been granted bail after a surety bond of £5,000 was put forward.
An old friend of John Lennon speaks to reporter Paul Hardman about the background to historic photographs he took of the Beatle’s first ever live performance, which will be at his Tynwald Day stall.
Teenager Ellie Reid, who told a court that she had one drink when police questioned her, has been convicted of drinking and driving.
Student Finlay Helliwell has secured a place at a specialist music school in the UK.
The Chief Minister says the island is on course to meet the population targets set out in the Island Plan.
Manx residents Pamela Armillei and Catherine Cassidy will be abseiling down Liverpool cathedral to raise money for the hospital where they both received their life-saving cancer treatments.
The Minister for Infrastructure says that scheduled airport closures are inflexible due to regulations.
A court heard about a horrific campaign abuse by offender Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty against her partner.
The island’s Information Commissioner, Ian McDonald, will step down next month, due to insufficient financial and staffing resources.
More than 30 Norwegians will be visiting the island next week in a bid to foster closer relations between the Isle of Man and Norway.
Offender Dennis George Wakefield has pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual offences against a child under 16.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas says that a decision on whether Crogga will be permitted to drill the appraisal well will be made as soon as possible.
The Department for Education, Sport and Culture will announce which of Isle Learn’s courses will be provided by the college soon.
The first Douglas Beach Day is set to take place this Saturday.
The 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man’s steam railway will be celebrated this Saturday (July 1) with entertainment that includes a ‘Victorian fair’.
Offender Andrew Iain MacMillan has admitted driving twice while he was under the influence of cannabis.
Three young men who took a car for a joyride were described in court as fools.
Lots of photos from Sulby School’s ‘careers fair’.
The reinstatement of a horse tramway from Broadway to the Sea Terminal would cost a ‘substantial amount of money’.
Local inventor Dr John C Taylor OBE has been given an honorary degree by the University of Cambridge in recognition of his ‘outstanding achievement in technical innovation and manufacturing’.
Teenager Samuel Brian Longden has been fined £930 after driving into the back of a car in Ramsey.
Sunday Times best-selling author Sophie Hannah will be talking about writing the latest mysteries for Poirot to crack as the headliner for Manx Litfest 2023.
Manx Embroiderers and Stitchers’ latest exhibition, All Stitched Up!, opens tomorrow (Friday) at Quayle’s Hall, in Ramsey.
The centre pages include photos from Castle Rushen High School’s art, design and textiles exhibition.
There is also a packed sports section, plenty of community news, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
