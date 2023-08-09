This week’s Manx Independent leads with details of the plans a nursing union has in the continuation of its pay dispute.
Last month members of the Royal College of Nursing held a 12-hour strike.
Inside:
Drink-driver Joshua James Wilcox has been banned from driving for two years after he as found over the limit in McDonald’s car park.
A tiny brewery in Union Mills has won a contract from a London company.
Dr Rosalind Ranson has reached an agreement with the Department of Health and Social Care, bringing an end to the tribunal matters between the two.
Plans for more than 300 homes, a primary school, nursery and neighbourhood centre in Braddan have been given a tentative green light by planners.
Delivery driver David Ronald Atherton this week admitted causing serious bodily harm after his trailer hit a pedestrian.
A pet tortoise that went missing throughout the winter months has been reunited with her owners.
Uptake for the Children’s Centre school uniform exchange has been swift, according to the director of services Janet Bailey.
JC’s bar and restaurant has announced it will close at the end of the month.
A garden fun day which aims to help and support those experiencing mental health issues has been described as ‘a definite success’.
Enjoy listening to live music from the scenic concert venue of Sea Lion Rocks in Groudle.
Transport themed fancy dress, bonny babies, music from the Spice Girls, and of course, lots of confetti, all featured in this year’s Castletown Festival. There’s a two-page picture special inside.
Jackie Darbyshire’s verdict on the Gaiety production of Kinky Boots.
A three-metre long mosaic of a basking shark surrounded by plankton has been unveiled at Ronaldsway.
Professionally-trained artists Colette Gambell and Kate Jerry have led a revolution in the way that students engage with art in the island. We find out more in our Island Life section.
The 2023 Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon events, organised by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club, take place in the north of the island this Sunday morning.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
