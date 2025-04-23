The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced changes to six scheduled Manannan sailings from Sunday.
It’s due to operational challenges at the new Isle of Man Terminal in Liverpool.
Sailings on April 27, 28 and 29 are being rescheduled after it was confirmed that planned arrival and departure times would coincide with periods of low tide.
The ferry operator say this issue has been compounded by silting beneath the linkspan pontoon at the Liverpool berth, which has led to problems aligning the vessel’s stern ramp and has prevented safe loading and unloading of passengers and vehicles.
In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the Steam Packet confirmed it is working closely with the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure and Peel Ports to implement a ‘robust programme of dredging’ to address the silting and avoid similar disruptions in the future.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: ‘These changes are necessary to maintain safe operations and avoid conflicts with low water.
‘We are working with partners to find a long-term solution and ensure the reliability of future sailings.’
The affected sailings include the Manannan’s departure from Douglas at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 27, with a return from Liverpool at 8.30pm; on Monday, April 28, the vessel will now depart Douglas at 5pm and return from Liverpool at 9.15pm; and on Tuesday, April 29, the crossing will leave Douglas at 1.30pm and return from Liverpool at 6pm.
Passengers affected by the rescheduled crossings are being contacted directly via text or email.
Those unable to travel on the amended services are being offered full refunds or alternative bookings at no additional cost.
The Steam Packet has apologised for the disruption, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to travellers, and is urging passengers to check emails and travel updates ahead of their journey.