In your Manx Independent: How more wind farms could mean more Steam Packet cancellations
The ferry company says that more of its services could be disrupted if new wind farms are built in the Irish Sea.
The lead story is about the hundreds of thousands of pounds that hasn’t been paid in parking fines.
Also this week:
Cocaine user Joey Mari-Latonio Cordero has been jailed for 20 weeks after he punched a stranger in Strand Street.
A permanent replacement for the TT scoreboard – estimated to cost more than £1million – won’t be in place in time for TT 2023.
The Minister for Enterprise believes the island has been ‘turning away thousands of visitors’ prior to the new TT schedule changes.
Fourteen people under the age of 17 were arrested on suspicion of breaking lockdown rules during the pandemic, it has been revealed.
A report on the accessibility of the island’s buses is set to be discussed in Tynwald next month.
Shoplifter Jonathan Edward Myer has admitted trying to steal a coat worth more than £1,000 from a Douglas shop.
The new chief executive of Crogga has insisted that drilling for gas off the island’s coast makes sense as part of a transition to net zero.
The chair of Onchan Commissioners Kathryn Williams has labelled media reporting of a recent meeting as ‘inaccurate’. But we take a few issues with that.
Where the fireworks nights will be this week.
The island’s first ever Electoral Commission has been formed with a remit of reviewing the number of electoral constituencies on the island and their boundaries.
Guttery Gable became ‘Guts Grave’ at the weekend as part of Douglas town centre’s Hop tu Naa festivities. We have a picture special.
Lee Rennie Hetherington, a 43-year-old motorcyclist, has been fined £750 and banned from driving for one year after admitting drink-driving.
Offender Paul James Fielding, who assaulted a man in a car park and took £500 from his wallet, has been sentenced.
The people who could redraw the election map for the House of Keys.
A working woman’s struggle to survive in mid-Victorian England is the subject of the second book in Joanne Clague’s Sheffield Sagas series.
Joanne, a former Isle of Man Newspapers reporter, tells us more in our Island Life section.
An award-winning show which is a celebration of the lives lost to Aids in the 1980s is set to be performed in the island for the first time.
Artreach Studios and the House of Manannan in Peel is again gearing up for a Christmas with an artisan fair.
Most people think of flies as annoying and dirty but they do play an important role in our ecosystems. We find out more in our wildlife column.
The cast of Moana Jr have shown the Gaiety Theatre how far they’ll go to put on a good show.
On the back page local woman Isla Curphey, who used to play for Vagabonds Rugby Club, made her first start for Loughborough Lightning on Saturday.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
