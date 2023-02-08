This week’s Manx Independent leads with a story about an Isle of Man Energy customer who has had just under £65,000 wrongly withdrawn in direct debit by the company.
She contacted us to tell our readers her story.
No work has been done to assess how much extra capacity is needed at the hospital and GP services to accommodate a population of 100,000.
The chairman of the Peel Gardeners’ Association, Bert Quayle, is planning to retire from his role after 14 years, leaving a question mark over the organisation’s future.
A man accused of rape has been sent to a higher court.
Just six months after the Infrastructure Minister appeared to close the door on reinstating some of the island’s former railway bridges, a Tynwald committee has recommended a rethink.
A new body is being set up to tackle the issue of police pay and working conditions.
Paul Ian Carey, who was disqualified from driving in 1999, has been fined after he was caught behind the wheel.
The Isle of Man Post Office is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Manx Wildlife Trust with a set of 10 stamps to be issued February 17.
Two men were this week jailed for a knifepoint robbery at the family home of elite Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Thirty-five attacks on livestock have been the result of dogs off a lead in the last five years, according to police records.
This week reporter Gemma Nettle speaks to The Saints’ Centre in our regular charity features.
Ramsey’s north beach has been given ‘good bathing status’ after samples were tested by the government. But commissioner Wilf Young has questions.
Daniel John Carpenter, who this week admitted possessing more than 33,000 indecent images of children, will be sentenced next month.
There were more parking tickets issued in January at Noble’s Hospital car park than in each of the last three years.
Three more candidates for Legislative Council.
Ryan Anthony David Langton was this week punished after admitting damaging a police van and being drunk and disorderly.
Road safety, inadequate parking, flood risk, trees and the impact on heritage have all been cited by Isle of Man Enterprises in its appeal against a major development in Douglas.
The Scouts want more helpers.
The autumn booster programme and Covid vaccination for 16- to 49-year-olds not in a clinical risk group will end this month.
Health and social care lecturer at University College Isle of Man Adam Melvin has started his PhD research into the eye condition nystagmus.
The first acts have been announced in a new family-friendly festival at Richmond Hill taking place over three days in the summer.
A love of Wainwright’s iconic pictorial guides to the Lake District’s fells has inspired Tom Sinden to create his own guide to the island’s hills.
Douglas Choral Union and Centre Stage Productions were both in the spotlight at the weekend, picking up five awards.
More than 1,000 young people are expected to take part in the 12th annual Manx Folk Awards, taking place at the end of March.
A one-day exhibition focusing on personal, financial, mental and physical wellbeing was held at the NSC, in Douglas. We have a photo special.
We also have more photos from the queue of people waiting to buy tickets for the Young Farmers’ concerts.
Local rider Marcus Simpson will make his Mountain Course debut in this year’s TT, competing in both Supersport and Supertwin categories.
