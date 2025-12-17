Geoff Pugh was appointed interim airport director in September last year following the departure of Gary Cobb.
At the time, it was announced that Mr Pugh was stepping into the role while the Department of Infrastructure recruited a permanent replacement.
Now, more than a year on, the department has begun recruiting for the post of airport director to help operate, manage, maintain and develop the Ronaldsway terminal.
The full-time role commands an annual salary of between £96,752 and £120,934.
The job advert describes it is as a ‘pivotal’ role.
It asks would-be applicants: ‘Do you have the vision and leadership to balance growth, safety and service at the Isle of Man Airport?
‘You will be responsible for running a safe and efficient airport (including its associated air navigation services) as well as advising on airport/air navigation service provision, meeting the aviation needs of the community and generating revenue to meet operational costs and business plan targets.
‘You will exhibit high standards of leadership and will demonstrate the Department of Infrastructure’s commitment to be a great employer, which is customer focused and conscious of the need of its stakeholders.’
The recruitment process comes at a challenging time for Ronaldsway.
It has been operating under ‘special attention’ enforcement status from the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration since May 30 last year.
Separately, air traffic control was placed in ‘special attention’ in August this year as a result of ongoing staffing challenges.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood insisted in Tynwald these were mainly management and resilience issues and the airport is operating safely.
But last month, Media IoM reported that unions had rejected a ‘full and final’ pay offer for air traffic controllers.
Closing date for applications is January 6.