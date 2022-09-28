In your Manx Independent: Twenty per cent of health posts are vacant
Subscribe newsletter
In your Manx Independent this week, we lead on a story about the number of vacancies in the health service.
Also on page one, government minister Chris Thomas wonders who should run the island’s railways in the future.
Inside the paper:
Artificial intelligence is suggesting that we try to entice people to the island by giving them a free goat.
The Isle of Man’s tourism agency is working with the island’s attractions and travel companies to extend the tourism season into the autumn and winter months.
The independent review into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, chaired by Kate Brunner KC, will begin next month.
An Isle of Man company has unveiled the first fully recyclable leisure boat.
Adrienne Burnett, a former head teacher at Ballakermeen, has been appointed a trustee and a director of Arts Aid.
The Manx Labour Party has come out in support of teachers engaged in talks with the government over pay and working conditions.
Organisations contributing to a more sustainable island were rewarded this week at the fourth UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards.
Teenager Logan Kelly has been fined £350 after admitting provoking behaviour.
A new police memorial will be unveiled in memory of officers who have been killed in the line of duty this weekend.
Drink-driver Rowena Alane Hamilton-Hunter who was spotted swerving by police has been banned from driving for two years.
And three-time drink-driver Darren Thomas Hind, who works in a pub, crashed into a parked van has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for five years.
The Isle of Man Post Office has yet to receive its instructions for issuing stamps bearing the head of King Charles III.
Local astronomer Howard Parkin has been appointed as a ‘dark skies advocate’ for the Isle of Man to support dark sky conservation efforts.
Two pages from the Isle of Man Newspapers charity golf day.
Venues across the island are opening their doors for two weekends of events aimed at helping people to rediscover some of the unusual places, stories, objects, character and culture that is on their doorstep. Find out more details in our Island Life section.
Gemma Nettle reviews the Gaiety production of the musical Grease.
Poets had just three minutes to impress the judges at the Manx Litfest Poetry Slam. We find out more.
Without Wings,the Manx Autoimmune Arthritis Trust, is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a 12-hour bandathon.
Dashers took to the streets of Castletown, Ramsey and Peel over the weekend to raise money for a breast cancer charity. There’s a page of photos from the event inside.
On the back page, despite a somewhat mixed response to the new, shortened format for the Manx Grand Prix last month, there will be no major changes ahead of the centenary event in 2023.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in the paper.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |