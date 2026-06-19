A government department says it does not accept the findings of a draft report into the island’s Meat Plant.
The ‘current situation assessment’ was presented by the board of the Isle of Man Meat Plant Company in February last year, with an updated version produced the following June.
But the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said it still contains a number of inaccuracies more than a year after the department first saw the report.
It also questioned the validity of the document, saying it was unclear who carried out the research and which individuals had acted as consultants. DEFA said a number of key individuals had not been involved and that significant documents and records had not been taken into account.
However, DEFA has now published the report, albeit with redactions of what it described as commercially sensitive or personally identifiable information. It has also removed sections where it says there is evidence the content is ‘inaccurate or reflects personal opinion rather than verifiable fact’.
In commentary attached to the document, DEFA said: ‘The department does not accept the report.’
The assessment states that Isle of Man Meats has ‘been through many challenges in its history’ but says it is ‘now time to turn the page and commit to a bold, structured plan for lasting improvement’.
It sets out proposals for a three-year transformation aimed at ensuring ‘financial sustainability, operational excellence and long-term industry credibility’.
The report highlights a series of shortcomings. It says data collection is ‘still sub-standard’ but is being addressed, while product costings ‘were not available’ and pricing control is described as ‘completely inadequate’, undermining the company’s ability to sell effectively.
It says financial data flow has been ‘substantially improved’ but that ‘considerable’ further work is still required. Stock control, which it describes as having been ‘exceptionally poor’, had also improved significantly.
The report calls for a shift from ‘reactive crisis management’ to ‘proactive, strategic planning’. It also says a review of staff is needed to identify those not fulfilling their roles effectively, with a view to removing and, if necessary, replacing them.
But DEFA said: ‘It is concerning that the overriding view of the department remains that the report still contains a number of inaccuracies and does not accurately represent the work undertaken by the previous board and management, with areas of detail still awaiting completion more than a year since the report was first seen by the department.’
It said its then chief officer, the authors of the report and the general manager of the company at the time were no longer in post.
‘The department and chair of the board are focused on developing plans for the future of the plant, and driving performance improvement, rather than continuing to review the draft report,’ it added.
In August 2024, the Manx National Farmers’ Union declared in an open letter that it had no confidence in the management of the Meat Plant, claiming ‘the once excellent reputation of Manx meat has all but been destroyed’.
Earlier this year, the MNFU demanded answers after it was revealed that annual pay to Isle of Man Meats board members had more than doubled over the past year.