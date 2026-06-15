Workers claiming Employed Person's Allowance (EPA) can now apply online for the first time under changes introduced by the Treasury.
EPA is a means-tested benefit designed to top up the earnings of people on low incomes who are in work.
The new system allows claimants to submit applications digitally and upload supporting documents through the Isle of Man Government's online services platform, reducing the need for paper forms.
To use the service, applicants must register for Isle of Man Government Online Services and set up a Social Security account.
Existing EPA claimants will be contacted before their next review date and advised how to submit future applications online. Those due for review in the coming weeks are being asked to continue using paper forms, with details of future online applications included in their award letters.
The government said the move forms part of wider efforts to modernise the delivery of social security services and make them more accessible to claimants. Support will continue to be available for anyone needing help with the online process, with assistance provided by the EPA team via telephone, email and online guidance.
Treasury says future reviews will be simpler as applications will be pre-populated with existing information, meaning claimants will only need to update any changes, provide supporting documents and complete a declaration.
Paper forms will remain available for those who prefer not to apply online and can be requested from the Social Security Division.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘This latest development marks another important milestone in the ongoing programme to modernise Social Security services, making them more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of our community.
‘Enabling Employed Person's Allowance applications to be completed online will simplify the process for claimants, reduce paperwork and provide greater convenience through secure digital access.
‘The Treasury remains committed to delivering high-quality, efficient services, and this step demonstrates our continued investment in modern, streamlined systems.’